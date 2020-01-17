Reported reason for The Undertaker's surprise visit to WWE Performance Center

The Undertaker has not been on WWE television for a few months

Mike Johnson of the PWInsider has reported that The Undertaker was at WWE's Performance Center, just weeks before the 2020 Royal Rumble.

The Phenom, though, didn't step in the ring, and only was at the Performance Center to give advice to the Superstars. He also reportedly reviewed this past week's NXT show.

The Undertaker was a part of the Royal Rumble back in 2017, where he was one of the last few remaining in the men's Royal Rumble match, before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

The Deadman's last match in WWE was back in July 2019, when he teamed with Roman Reigns to face and defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. His last appearance on WWE television was back in September, where he chokeslammed Sami Zayn.

A recent report by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that The Deadman would, in fact, return to the ring only at the Saudi Arabia show, which is reportedly set to take place in February 2020.

If any of the news coming out of WWE at the moment is to be believed, The Undertaker will be appearing in Saudi Arabia next... and then after that probably appearing in Saudi Arabia.

The report by Tom further went on to say that it is unlikely that The Deadman would not wrestle at WrestleMania if he were to take part in a match at the Saudi Arabia PPV.

He revealed that the WWE veteran always wants to be at his best physical shape for matches, and that would not be possible if he were to wrestle at Saudi Arabia, and a few months later at WrestleMania.