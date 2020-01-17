Latest update on The Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 status

The Deadman will likely sit out WrestleMania this year

The Undertaker has not appeared at a WrestleMania since he showed up "unannounced" and defeat John Cena, in rather quick fashion, in 2018. Last year the Deadman skipped out on the Showcase of the Immortals, and instead took on Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown in June.

A few weeks later he would team with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. The Undertaker has not wrestled since. Logic would dictate that he would have plenty of time to get himself ready for a match at WrestleMania this year, but Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohue says that it is highly unlikely that we see The Deadman in Tampa Bay.

"If any of the news coming out of WWE at the moment is to be believed, The Undertaker will be appearing in Saudi Arabia next... and then after that probably appearing in Saudi Arabia"

The WWE's next PPV event in Saudi Arabia is going to be held in February, just 5 weeks before The Showcase Of The Immortals.

As Colohue went on to explain in his latest YouTube video, The Undertaker just simply won't be ready in time for a match at WrestleMania 36. At least ready to his standards.

"He has a very stringent and long term system, for exercising and working out into a peak condition for his matches. He's obviously not the youngest of men... but if he wants to deliver to the standard that he believes he is capable of... he needs to train in a certain way. If he's going to be in Saudi Arabia, he simply cannot be at WrestleMania afterwards based on that regimen."

