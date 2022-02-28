×
Reports reveal why Asuka has not been seen on television in recent times

The Empress of Tomorrow is 2-time WWE RAW Women's Champion
The Empress of Tomorrow is 2-time WWE RAW Women's Champion
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 28, 2022 09:51 PM IST
According to reports, WWE has failed to come up with any creative direction for former WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action for a considerable amount of time now. Asuka was injured on an episode of RAW at the beginning of last year as she took a blow to the face from Shayna Bazsler. It was later reported that the former RAW Women's Champion suffered a concussion following the injury.

While the Japanese superstar has hinted at a return during October last year, there have been no concrete reports on when she will return. She was also speculated to be back at the Elimination Chamber premium live event as the final entrant of the Women's chamber match.

Going by the latest report from Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the promotion has no creative direction for her future in the company. Nothing has been heard about the 40-year-old apart from fans spotting her in Los Angeles.

“Nothing yet. The hope internally was for her to return this month but obviously there’s been nothing for her creatively. Other than hearing from fans who spotted her in Los Angeles recently, we haven’t heard anything additional on the Asuka front.”
AEW star wants a match against Asuka

AEW Superstar Tay Conti has expressed her desire to face the Empress of Tomorrow.

Taynara Conti, who was with the NXT for four years from 2016, recently spoke at the Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table. She labeled the WWE star as one of her favorites and hopes to fight the former NXT Women's Champion.

“I really want to wrestle her one day," said Conti. "She’s one of my favorites, I really want to wrestle her." [H/T SEScoops]

It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to book the former Women's Champion upon her return.

Do you want Asuka to be back in the ring? Sound off below!

Edited by Pratik Singh
