Result of the 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at SummerSlam revealed

One of the biggest grudge matches on the card went up third at SummerSlam, and it was the 'Loser Leaves WWE' showdown between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

As noted by Tom Colohue, the Hair vs. Hair stipulation was removed heading into the SummerSlam PPV, and the match was now a no DQ contest with the loser leaving WWE.

As expected, Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a reasonably hard-hitting and physical matchup.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville (No DQ 'Loser Leaves WWE' match) - As it happened at SummerSlam

The intensity is real.@SonyaDevilleWWE battles @WWE_MandyRose with their CAREERS on the line RIGHT NOW at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/WbwevOHNFi — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020

Sonya Deville was the first to make her entrance to the ring, and she got her unhinged mannerisms on point. Mandy Rose was out next, and she meant all business as she came straight to the ring without spending time on her usual pre-match routine.

It didn't take a long time for the action to spill to the outside as both women brawled near ringside. Rose got the early advantage of the fight as she sent Deville into the barricade. Mandy was ruthless as Deville was then sent crashing into the steel ring post. Rose accompanied the attack with some trash talk.

Deville tipped the scales in her favour by hitting Rose in the gut with the steel chair.

The finish of the match saw Rose hit Deville with three knee strikes that laid out her opponent. She then hit the facebuster before connecting with one final knee strike before getting the pinfall.

A shocked Sonya Deville rolled on the floor following the match as Otis hit the ring and celebrated the win with Mandy Rose. Rose even attempted the Caterpillar to end the post-match segment at SummerSlam.

As per the stipulation at SummerSlam, Sonya Deville must leave WWE, but we all know that she would be back sooner rather than later.

Sonya Deville has gone through a tough phase lately as she narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt from a stalker. The legal proceedings are on as we speak and Sonya Deville may have been given a much-needed break to deal with the shocking real-life incident.

WWE even addressed the incident on TV, and it did play a role in the change of the stipulation of the SummerSlam match.

