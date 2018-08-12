Result Predictions for SummerSlam, and two more potential matches predictions

Punit Kanuga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.56K // 12 Aug 2018, 01:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The biggest party of the summer starts in ten days.

SummerSlam is less than ten days away and the wrestling fans around the planet are waiting to become part of the “Biggest Party of the Summer”. This event is guaranteed to be an action-packed extravaganza with every major championship on the line.

The reigning Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, will face the uncrowned champion, Roman Reigns, in quite possibly their last face-off. Not to mention, Mr. Money in the Bank will be eagerly waiting for this brutal contest to prey on the winner.

However, the person who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase will also be determined on the night of SummerSlam. The contract is on the line as Braun Strauman faces Kevin Owens, thanks to the Raw Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Speaking on champions, WWE Championship will be defended by AJ Styles against his arch-rival, Samoa Joe. These two were part of a couple of spectacular matches during their run in TNA, and fans would expect the same magic to be recreated on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

As of now, eleven matches are scheduled to take place on the night including eight championship matches. Here are the predictions for the show.

#1 The Miz will defeat Daniel Bryan

This has eight years in the making.

When Daniel Bryan made his debut in NXT in 2010, Miz was his mentor. A couple of months later, the “Goat Faced” Superstar not only defeated Miz in a singles match but was also chosen ahead of the latter to be a part of Team WWE for their match against the Nexus.

The leader of the “YES” movement is on a roll since he returned at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year and is the fans’ favorite to win this match. However, WWE network has recently premiered “Miz and Mrs.” and a win for the Miz could be a crucial factor in enhancing this rivalry on the sets of the show.

Not only this will be good for the ratings of the show, but will also help WWE to treat its fans to a couple of more matches between these two Superstars. Hence, it is safe to assume that the “Awesome One” would be victorious in the upcoming match. Although, it is unlikely to be a clean win in order to keep the story going forward.

1 / 13 NEXT