WWE Summerslam 2017: Results, predictions and full match card analysis

Who will be walking out of WWE Summerslam 2017 victorious?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 16 Aug 2017, 17:56 IST

The highlight of Summerslam will be the Fatal 4-way match for the Universal Championship

WWE Summerslam 2017 is just days away and we now have a confirmed match card. This week's unexpected go-home episodes Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live provided some unexpected twists and turns in the build up The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Here is the full match card for WWE Summerslam 2017:

#1) Big Show vs Big Cass (Singles match with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

#2) Rusev vs Randy Orton (Singles match)

#3) Baron Corbin vs John Cena (Singles match)

#4) Akira Tozawa (c) vs Neville (Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

#5) Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt (Singles match)

#6) Naomi (c) vs Natalya (Singles match for the WWE Smackdown Live Women's Championship)

#7) The New Day (c) vs The Usos (Tag team match for the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship)

#8) Alexa Bliss (c) vs Sasha Banks (Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship)

#9) Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

#10) AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens (Singles match for the WWE United States Championship with Shane McMahon as Special Guest Referee)

#11) Jinder Mahal (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Singles match for the WWE Championship)

#12) Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman (Fatal Four-way match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Please Note: No kickoff show matches have been announced at this point.

#1 Big Show vs Big Cass (Singles match with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring in a Shark Cage)

The only result that makes sense in this match is for Big Cass to pick up the victory. Maybe we might be surprised with an Enzo Amore heel turn as has been rumoured these past few days.

Prediction: Big Cass wins