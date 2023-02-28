"Retire and go home" – Ex-WWE wrestler blasts Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon provided one of the most memorable moments of WrestleMania 38 when he failed to properly sell a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin. While some enjoyed the botch, former WWE wrestler Bill Pierce did not appreciate McMahon's return to the ring.

Pierce, aka Chris Michaels, wrestled high-profile names including Ric Flair and The Undertaker during his WWE stint in the early 1990s. He also appeared in ECW, where he held the World Tag Team Championship with Chris Candido and Johnny Hotbody.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Pierce did not hold back when discussing McMahon's WrestleMania 38 moment:

"Remember what your father told you? 'Don't be a wrestler. Be a promoter.' But no, you had to go out there, f**k up the godd*mn finish. You f****d the finish. You s*ck. How Steve Austin didn't beat your a** and throw you out the ring for f***ing that finish. Retire and go home. Just go home. Stay with your grandkids. Really, trust me. It's over. Go away." [23:45 – 24:19]

McMahon retired in July 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct. In January 2023, he returned to WWE as Executive Chairman with a view to overseeing the potential sale of the company.

What happened when Vince McMahon wrestled again?

The second night of WrestleMania 38 took place in Dallas, Texas, on April 3, 2022. Vince McMahon, aged 76 at the time, fought SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee in an impromptu match.

The unexpected encounter occurred moments after the popular McAfee secured a win over Austin Theory. McMahon then stepped into the ring and defeated the former NFL star inside four minutes.

Macho T @ItsMachoT After 30 Years Vince McMahon still can’t sell a Stunner 🤣 After 30 Years Vince McMahon still can’t sell a Stunner 🤣 https://t.co/4Ef8U763dP

After the match, Steve Austin hit McAfee, McMahon, and Theory with his Stone Cold Stunner finisher.

McMahon fell backward after receiving a kick to the gut from his legendary rival. He then bounced awkwardly against the ropes before Austin finally landed his trademark move.

