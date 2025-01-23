Retired star to rejoin WWE after 9-year hiatus and team up with Bayley at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Bayley recently moved to the RAW brand from SmackDown. While she is trying to get herself back in the world title picture, she may have to deal with a new enemy she made. Moreover, there is a chance that The Role Model could soon be teaming up with AJ Lee, who may end her nine-year-hiatus.

The Black Widow retired from pro wrestling and left WWE in April 2015. Ever since he returned to the company at the 2023 Survivor Series, her husband, CM Punk, has been bombarded by fans with questions about her comeback. The Second City Saint had said that her return was possible, and now, it's possible that fans could witness it in a few weeks.

Bayley fought Nia Jax on this week’s episode of RAW. During their match, Roxanne Perez was seen heckling Bayley from the crowd and even threw hands at her. The Hugger blocked the attack and jammed a forearm on Roxy’s chin in return.

Following this, Bayley appeared on NXT, where she did a segment with the developmental brand’s Women’s Champion, Giulia. However, the segment was interrupted by The Prodigy and Cora Jade. The duo tried to insult The Role Model, but fans' booing drowned out their voices.

The four superstars later got into a brawl, marking the start of their feud. However, it is unlikely for Giulia to stay in the feud since she will need to defend the NXT Women’s Championship. Hence, there is a possibility that this would open the door for AJ Lee to make her long-awaited comeback.

The three-time WWE Divas Champion could team up with Bayley to face Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Lee will already have her reasons to attack Roxy since she had insulted CM Punk during his feud with Drew McIntyre.

The company would also like to capitalize on the star power of this feud and possibly give it a slot at WrestleMania 41. While this is highly possible, all of this is speculation so far.

Bayley could turn heel once again

Bayley is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in the women’s locker room. However, The Role Model hasn’t been getting many good looks for a very long time. Ever since she dropped the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at the 2024 SummerSlam, she has been completely out of the title picture.

The Hugger never received a rematch at any major premium live event and was also overshadowed by her friend Naomi in the race for the gold. Moreover, after Tiffany Stratton’s win, The Role Model was completely snuffed out and sent to RAW. But this didn’t mean the end of her problems as she suffered a clean defeat against Nia Jax in her first match on the red brand.

Because of these constant failures, Bayley could turn heel once again. Notably, she is the winner of last year’s Royal Rumble, and the company could bring her to the breaking point by making her lose this year’s Rumble.

Thus, while this could possibly exclude The Role Model from WrestleMania 41, she can make a bigger and better comeback after the Las Vegas PLE. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the two-time WWE Women’s Champion.

