Retired WWE Hall of Famer to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at 'Mania by attacking The Rock? Possibility explored

We are firmly on The Road to WrestleMania and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has been made official. However, it won't be easy for The American Nightmare to finish his story as The Tribal Chief and The Rock seemed to have joined hands and stand in the way of Rhodes as a united front.

Cody Rhodes got slapped by The Rock when he spoke about The Bloodline. After the press conference, The Brahma Bull instructed Triple H to 'take care of it.' The Game wasn't too happy with being commanded by The Rock, now a board member of TKO Group Holdings - WWE's parent company.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock may interfere during Rhodes vs. Reigns, in an effort to help Reigns retain the championship. However, WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Creative Officer Triple H could intervene and neutralise The Rock by attacking him.

While Triple H is retired and not cleared to compete or take bumps, he could still punch The Brahma Bull, taking him out of the equation. This could lead to Rhodes using the distraction to beat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it is important to note that this is only a speculation and Triple H's health status is not public and it may not be advisable for The Game to involve himself in any physical activity.

Triple H sent a message to Roman Reigns and The Rock

Triple H showed no tolerance for The Rock or The Tribal Chief after the intense WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. He delivered a harsh message to both individuals belonging to the esteemed Samoan wrestling lineage during last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Game aimed The Rock and Reigns, singling out The Rock for his behavior resembling that of an authority figure making decisions. He delivered a cutting promo, mocking The Rock's catchphrase by stating that his approval doesn't sway the outcome.

He unequivocally asserted his sole authority within WWE, emphasizing that neither Roman Reigns nor The Rock held that power. The audience cheered at the jabs directed at The Brahma Bull and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, sparking anticipation for the unfolding events.