Retired WWE legend to return; Adam Pearce to be replaced as WWE RAW's General Manager? - 3 ways Nikki Bella can return to WWE in 2025

After appearing in the crowd on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, speculation about Nikki Bella returning as an active competitor skyrocketed. Bella added to the excitement with comments suggesting she could be back in action as early as the Royal Rumble PLE on February 1.

The 41-year-old officially hung up her boots in 2019, making it look like her wrestling days were behind her. But now, there are talks about her coming back to the Stamford-based promotion.

If she indeed returns, here are three ways the former Divas champion can make an instant impact:

#3. She could replace Adam Pearce as WWE RAW's GM

Nikki Bella might make a comeback by stepping in as the General Manager of WWE RAW. She could take over from Adam Pearce, who hasn't been able to keep things in check on the red brand.

WWE RAW has faced a lot of turmoil ever since Pearce stepped in. We saw Bronson Reed leap SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns. Pearce hasn't been able to control The Judgment Day. All these issues might raise some eyebrows about his ability to lead, and WWE management could be thinking about bringing in a fresh face to take the reins.

Bella replacing Pearce on WWE RAW could stir the pot. Some fans might doubt if a former superstar like her can handle the role, while others would be pumped about having a more dynamic and engaging authority figure in charge.

#2. She could enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and make a mark

Legends from the past have popped into the elimination match for a one-time appearance and then vanished. But Nikki Bella could enter the match at number 30 to stay and make a huge mark. She could even win the competition and headline WrestleMania 41.

The 2025 Women's Rumble could be the perfect stage for a comeback. Bella's last match was at the 2022 iteration of the gimmick battle royal, so her surprise return here would be a huge deal and bring back some great memories.

The event is making its debut on Netflix, so WWE is likely to pack the match with tons of big names and some jaw-dropping surprises. Nothing would be more surprising than Bella winning it all.

#1. Nikki could enter the Elimination Chamber and win

Another possible way to come back could be by making a surprise appearance at the Women's Elimination Chamber. If Nikki manages to win that match, it could set her up to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's Championship.

This is bound to spark some serious discussions since a lot of fans might wonder why WWE is giving a title shot to a retired star like Nikki Bella. Sure, her comeback could get some people hyped, but others might think it takes away from the efforts of current stars.

The drama might heat things, intensifying the conflict between The Eradicator and Bella and paving the way for a fierce rivalry that splits the fanbase.

