Retired WWE Superstar could return after eight years to challenge for Asuka's title 

While winning the title at WrestleMania 39 would have made a bigger impact, Asuka nevertheless became the WWE Superstar that ended Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion at Night of Champions.

Speaking of Belair's title reign, she is the longest-reigning African-American singles champion in the company's history, and also the longest-reigning women's world champion of the modern era. But she is not the female star that holds the best win-loss record at premium live events. That honor goes to Layla.

Boris @bvmbshelled now that Bianca lost to Asuka, Layla officially has the best singles PPV record by a woman in WWE (at least 5 matches) now that Bianca lost to Asuka, Layla officially has the best singles PPV record by a woman in WWE (at least 5 matches) https://t.co/vMTBghySrz

For those unaware, Layla is an English wrestler who is best known for her stint in WWE between 2006 and 2015. She is a two-time Women's Champion. One of her reigns was shared with Michelle McCool, as the two were together dubbed "LayCool" and were the Unified Divas Champion in 2010.

The now-retired superstar also became the one to end the career of her tag team partner (in storyline), as Layla defeated Michelle McCool in a Loser Leaves WWE match at Extreme Rules 2011.

Layla's unblemished WWE record should be one of the factors that brings the iconic star back to the global juggernaut promotion to challenge Asuka for the title. The former's reintroduction to the WWE Universe in the new era of women's wrestling could make for a great storyline.

Layla defeated Beth Phoenix to retain the Divas Championship at Over The Limit from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.



#WWE #OverTheLimit #Layla #BethPhoenix #DivasChampionship 5/20/2012Layla defeated Beth Phoenix to retain the Divas Championship at Over The Limit from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. 5/20/2012Layla defeated Beth Phoenix to retain the Divas Championship at Over The Limit from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.#WWE #OverTheLimit #Layla #BethPhoenix #DivasChampionship https://t.co/73s6k8Ng59

The Empress of Tomorrow has just kickstarted her fourth world title run, which is likely to be a lengthy one. This is considering how she was booked since her return in January this year. The Japanese sensation recently sent an emphatic message to the entire locker room, signaling that she is embarking on a potentially strong reign.

Asuka's new unhinged character needs a strong adversary, and Layla's return could be an absolute disruption for the company's women's division.

Former WWE personality blasts Bianca Belair vs. Asuka feud

While their matches were highly entertaining, both Bianca Belair and Asuka had to work without a proper storyline.

Their most recent encounter did not have much of a buildup, aside from The Empress resurfacing on TV and splashing mist on The EST's face during the latter's championship reign celebration on the May 12th edition of SmackDown.

Vince Russo made some comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo regarding the creative team's lack of effort in the on-screen rivalry between the two women:

"I don't think they've done enough with Asuka to put the belt back on her. There's been no story; there's been no build; there's been nothing. I can't see Bianca (Belair) losing the belt in a non-story situation," said Vince Russo.

However, Asuka ultimately emerged from the Jeddah Superdome as the new RAW Women's Champion.

Japanese legend and recent WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta congratulated Asuka on her title victory at Night of Champions. The Empress now needs to cement her place as the top star of the division by getting involved in some standout feuds.

