41-year-old sends emphatic message after ending Bianca Belair's historic WWE title reign

Bianca Belair broke WWE's storied history as the longest-reigning African-American world champion. Since WrestleMania last year, she vanquished every opposition that stood in her way, including Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Asuka. Well, the last one, almost.

The Empress of Tomorrow tried and failed before, losing to Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell 2022 in a triple-threat bout that also featured The Man. She lost another important match in April 2023, this time at WrestleMania 39.

Finally, at Night of Champions inside the Jeddah Super Dome, Asuka defeated Bianca Belair, ending her reign at 420 days as the RAW Women's Champion. Now, the Japanese sensation has sent a message to the WWE Universe and the entire locker room:

"I had my fashion belt back. Now my fashion show is about to begin," Asuka wrote.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I had my fashion belt back.

Now my fashion show is about to begin.



サウジアラビアの地で3度目のRAWチャンピオンになりました。

The crowd was seemingly more into Asuka during the bout as their boos directed to The EST were evident. The former's win marks her third RAW Women's Championship win and the fourth overall world title.

What's next for The EST of WWE?

The company does have an issue at hand, with the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships on the opposite brands. It will be interesting to see how they rectify this confusion in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Asuka's latest title reign is likely going to be a good run, as Triple H and Co. put good effort into her reintroduction earlier this year at the Royal Rumble and the subsequent Elimination Chamber win.

Bianca, on the other hand, is perhaps reportedly due for a heel turn on the blue brand.

While there may be a section of the WWE Universe who would love to see The EST turn to the dark side, it will be difficult for the company to execute it considering her incredible popularity among children and the vast majority of the people.

You can read more about Belair's husband being called "the most charismatic guy" on the WWE roster and the potential heel turn of three major stars here.

Do you think Bianca Belair's heel turn could impact SmackDown in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below.

