"The most charismatic guy we have on the roster" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar wants to get in the ring with Montez Ford

While Montez Ford is already a Triple Crown Tag Team Champion in WWE, he seems to be at a relatively stagnant point right now. Perhaps the soon-to-be 33-year-old has outgrown the role of a tag team player, despite the Street Profits remaining as entertaining as ever.

The fact of the matter is, both Ford and Angelo Dawkins have reached a ceiling in the tag division. Unless the company sees another championship run for the duo, maybe it is time for them to move on to bigger and better things.

Mustafa Ali has now brought up Montez Ford's name as a superstar he would like to face. The former, who is set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions, even claimed that Bianca Belair's husband is an "incredible athlete," and "the most charismatic guy" on the roster.

Ali spoke to Talk 100.3:

"Everyone wants to face a bitter rival or settle the score. I'm up for friendly competition."

He continued:

"Some people say he's more charismatic than me, better dressed than me, better looking than me. I'd like to settle the score, have a little competition with Montez Ford. I like Angelo. It's Montez Ford that I have an issue with [laughs]. Angelo, we're cool. I would love to get in the ring with Montez. He's an incredible athlete, the most charismatic guy we have on the roster. Mustafa and Montez would tear it up." [H/T: Fightful Select]

WWE legend The Rock even proclaimed that he is rooting for Montez Ford to be a world champion one day. Ford last competed at a premium live event at WrestleMania 39, where the Street Profits picked up a victory over three other tag teams in an eye-catching "WrestleMania Showcase" Fatal-4 Way match.

Bianca Belair and her husband are due for a heel run in WWE

There was a report earlier that revealed WWE has plans to turn Bianca Belair and the Street Profits heel. This is a massive shocker considering The EST's insane popularity among fans. As is the case with Ford and Dawkins.

However, as all three superstars are the new additions to SmackDown, they could make a mark on the blue brand with the turn. Most of all, it could largely benefit the Street Profits. They could become the top faction on Friday nights, possibly even stepping up to The Bloodline.

Bianca Belair is currently the RAW Women's Champion, and is scheduled to defend the title against Asuka at Night of Champions. The Japanese star resurfaced on WWE TV for the first time a few weeks ago, after losing to Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins turning heel in late 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

