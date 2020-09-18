RETRIBUTION: 10 WWE Superstars rumored to be in the mystery faction

It has been nearly two months since WWE came under attack from the mystery faction called RETRIBUTION. The masked men and women of RETRIBUTION have taken it upon themselves to wreak havoc and create chaos on WWE shows.

Interestingly, fans have noticed that WWE has been using several WWE Superstars behind the masks. This is evident because of the change in their shape and size. Eagle-eyed fans have been able to identify most of them due to their appearance, but there is still no confirmation on which Superstars are behind those masks.

With that in mind, let's take a look at ten WWE Superstars who are rumored to be in RETRIBUTION.

#10 Dominik Dijakovic is the leader of RETRIBUTION

RETRIBUTION now have a logo and cut promos on #WWERAW



Enjoyed the logo and I thought the promo was decent.



Although, it’s very obviously Dominik Dijakovic’s voice, no matter how hard they try and disguise it. pic.twitter.com/QoXc4JFNmL — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 8, 2020

One of the names rumored and all but confirmed to be part of RETRIBUTION is NXT Superstar, Dominik Dijakovic. Not only has he been identified by many fans as one of the masked men on RAW, but his string of cryptic posts also point towards his involvement with RETRIBUTION.

Screenshot of one of Dijakovic's cryptic tweet, which he deleted later

Dominik Dijakovic signed with WWE in 2017 and has been a part of NXT ever since. He has had some amazing feuds during his time in NXT with his one against Keith Lee being an all-time fan favourite in NXT. He has also appeared at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. He has been absent from the brand since he suffered a massive loss at the hands of Karrion Kross, which also makes him a perfect candidate to join and even lead RETRIBUTION.

#9 Vanessa Borne in RETRIBUTION

Vanessa Borne

Another NXT Superstar who fans claim to have spotted as one of the masked women in RETRIBUTION is Vanessa Borne. Signing with WWE in 2016, Vanessa Borne has been on NXT. She also participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament but was eliminated in the first round.

Fans were quick to identify Vanessa Borne as a member of RETRIBUTION during one of the factions earlier attacks on SmackDown, where her curly hairs popped out of the mask.

My guess for one of retribution members I believe this is Vanessa Borne. Just because of her hair. pic.twitter.com/Jjsaz9Wzuj — Wolf (@NightWolfRyan) August 8, 2020

Borne re-signed with WWE earlier this year and was reportedly called-up to the main roster, but we are yet to see her on RAW or SmackDown. O