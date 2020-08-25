RETRIBUTION destroys Rey and Dominik Mysterio in epic segment on WWE RAW 

After an impressive debut at SummerSlam 2020, Dominik Mysterio competed in his first match on WWE RAW this week. Tonight's main event saw Dominik Mysterio team up with his father, Rey Mysterio, and take on Seth Rollins and Murphy in a highly entertaining match.

As soon as all the Superstars came face to face, a brawl broke out between them. Rollins and Murphy immediately took out Rey Mysterio and then rolled up Dominik inside the ring in order to get the match going.

Dominik started the match with high-intensity moves that allowed him to quickly gain control inside the ring. He managed to get both Rollins and Murphy on the ringside and followed it up with a top-rope five. After a while, Murphy was able to break Dominik's video.

However, by this time, Rey Mysterio had fully revived himself on the ringside, and he quickly set up a double-619, which was executed brilliantly by the father-son duo. Dominik Mysterio once again got on the top rope but was distracted by the flickering lights.

Suddenly, six members of The RETRIBUTION walked out and surrounded the on the ringside. Seth Rollins and Murphy immediately escaped while Rey Mysterio tried to convince Dominik to leave the leave as well. However, the latter refused, but he wasn't prepared for what's coming next.

RETRIBUTION then attacked both Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio brutally inside the ring, and tonight, they looked like a real threat for the first time since their arrival in WWE.

RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW

WWE's infamous faction, RETRIBUTION have been vandalizing properties and interrupting segments on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. They were expected to make an appearance during SummerSlam but didn't happen. However, RETRIBUTION returned tonight on WWE RAW in a relatively smaller, yet more dangerous group.

There have been several speculations about the real faces behind the masks in the faction. Former NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic also teased a possibility of his association with the faction on Twitter. WWE is expected to reveal the identity of RETRIBUTION soon, and they are expected to return on SmackDown later this week.