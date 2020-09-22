RETRIBUTION members finally revealed on RAW

It's been a long time since RETRIBUTION began running roughshod on the WWE roster. Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW have both faced some serious issues thanks to the group, with multiple shows, roster members and crewmates being demolished.

Tonight was no different, with RETRIBUTION ruining RAW from the get-go. However, this time it was a bit different. The five major players in the group appeared with masks yet again, but this time we were able to identify them.

RETRIBUTION reveals its major players on RAW

It was revealed in the opening moments of RAW that the five main members of the group had been officially signed by WWE.

Mia Yim opened the show, stating that just because they have contracts, it doesn't mean that the company is safe. The WWE Superstars are motivated by money. RETRIBUTION isn't here for a brass ring.

Clearly, four of the five members were Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin and Mercedes Martinez. The fifth man, still, was difficult to identify, as he was the only member of the group wearing a mask that completely covered his face.

Dijakovic was the next to speak. They plan on destroying and rebuilding WWE brick by brick. The company has become infested and they must burn everything down in order to rebuild it in their image.

Before they could continue, they were interrupted by the four Superstars who stepped up to defend the company from RETRIBUTION.

Advertisement

The Hurt Business rushed the ring, sending RETRIBUTION running. MVP and Bobby Lashley said that they aren't like children hiding behind masks and plan on finishing off RETRIBUTION tonight.

Unfortunately for them, another large sect of the gang appeared and The Hurt Business fell to the numbers game. RETRIBUTION left RAW with The Hurt Business hurting.