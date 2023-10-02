RETRIBUTION: Where are they now? Only 2 members remain in WWE

WWE has a long history of exciting and popular factions dominating the company. Be it The Bobby Heenan Family, D-Generation X, The Hart Foundation, The Corporaton, The nWO, Evolution, The Shield, The Wyatt Family, The Bloodline, or The Judgment Day, the company has had numerous incredible stables.

One faction that isn't held in such high regard is RETRIBUTION. The group debuted in 2020 during the pandemic, and was allegedly World Wrestling Entertainment's answer to ANTIFA, although the company never confirmed that rumor.

Unfortunately, despite having numerous talented individuals involved, the stable never truly took off. The promotion didn't seem properly behind it, no fans in the arena meant reactions were non-existent, and everything just felt off. The group disbanded in under a year.

While some fans shudder at the mention of RETRIBUTION, many of the members have gone on to achieve success in and out of the promotion. This article will take a look at what each member of the failed faction is up to today.

Below is a look at each member of former WWE faction, RETRIBUTION.

#6. Mustafa Ali was unfortunately let go by the company

Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali is an extremely talented superstar. He first joined WWE in 2016, courtesy of the Cruiserweight Classic. He then went on to compete on 205 Live, RAW, SmackDown, and most recently, NXT.

Unfortunately, WWE released the talented Ali less than two weeks ago. While many of the stars released at once weren't doing much, Mustafa's was particularly baffling. The Disruptor was a regular on NXT and had even been promoted to appear on RAW.

The move to release Ali is a controversial one, as he is extremely talented and many viewers have grown to love his work. While fans can hope to see him return one day, he'll surely deliver wherever he goes in the future.

#5. Reckoning competes as Michin on SmackDown

Michin slapped Jimmy Uso

Mia Yim is an extremely talented WWE superstar. While she's wrestled under various names throughout her wrestling career, Yim is currently known as Michin, a name which reflects her heritage.

While as a member of RETRIBUTION, Michin Mia Yim was known as Reckoning. She never received much of an opportunity while in the group, and ended up being released not long after the stable disbanded.

Thankfully, she was re-hired by WWE during the Triple H-led era, beginning last summer. She is currently part of the SmackDown brand as a member of The O.C. with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

#4. Mace was recently released by WWE

Mace on SmackDown

Mace is an imposing big man. He has done a variety of things while in WWE, ranging from commentary, work on NXT, teaming up with Dijak, and being part of the Maximum Male Models faction.

While in RETRIBUTION, Mace was one of the more protected members alongside T-Bar. Once the group disbanded, they remained a team until eventually disappearing from television.

The big man underwent quite the gimmick change from Mace of RETRIBUTION to The Maximum Male Models. He was seemingly undergoing yet another character change, before recently being released by the promotion, alongside Mustafa Ali, less than two weeks ago.

#3. Retaliation now works in ROH and AEW as Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez is a veteran of pro-wrestling. She first began competing back in 2000, but only made her way to WWE in 2017. She was part of the Mae Young Classic, and then a regular on NXT.

Upon joining the main roster, Mercedes was briefly part of RETRIBUTION. She must not have enjoyed it, however, as she quickly returned to NXT, feuded with Rhea Ripley, and moved past the stable almost immediately.

Unfortunately, Mercedes was released by WWE on August 6th, 2021. She has since joined All Elite Wrestling, where she frequently appears on Ring of Honor programming.

#2. Slapjack is back to wrestling under the name Shane Haste

Shane Thorne is a former WWE Superstar. He first joined the company as part of The Mighty, alongside Nick Miller. They primarily competed on NXT, until Miller was later released from the promotion.

This led to Thorne becoming Slapjack, as part of RETRIBUTION. He kept the gimmick longer than most, but eventually attempted to re-brand himself at live events. Ultimately, he was released by WWE on November 18th, 2021.

Today, Shane Thorne competes as Shane Haste. He primarily wrestles for New Japan Pro Wrestling, as part of The Mighty Don't Kneel faction, alongside his long-time tag team partner Mikey Nicholls.

#1. T-Bar is now a vicious heel on NXT as Dijak

Dijak on NXT

Dominik Dijakovic was a force to be reckoned with upon signing with WWE. He joined the promotion in 2017, and slowly rose through the ranks. He was becoming a top contender for the North American Championship prior to his call up.

Once he joined the main roster, he became known as T-Bar. As noted, he and Mace were the two most protected members of RETRIBUTION, and kept the gimmick for longer than most.

Thankfully, he returned to NXT, and has reverted to simply being called Dijak. He has had bangers with the likes of Wes Lee, Ilja Dragunov, and Eddy Thorpe, finally living up to his potential and even exceeding expectations.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.