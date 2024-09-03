Return of Hell in a Cell; Gunther's new challenger revealed?- 6 potential matches for WWE Bad Blood teased on RAW

Bash in Berlin was another successful Premium Live Event for WWE this past weekend. It set a record for the highest gate for any arena show in the company's history.

Next up is Bad Blood, making its return to the WWE calendar for the first time since 2004. The build-up for this much-anticipated event has already started to take shape during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Here are all the potential matches that were teased for WWE Bad Blood on RAW.

#6. Uncle Howdy to make his PLE debut?

During the show, it was announced that The Wyatt Sicks will face American Made in an eight-person tag team match next week on RAW. This match could potentially set the stage for the culmination of their rivalry at Bad Blood.

If the storyline continues to develop, we might see Uncle Howdy facing Chad Gable in some capacity at Bad Blood, leading to a final showdown that allows both to move on to new feuds after their blow-off match. If this match takes place, it would mark Bo Dallas' first Premium Live Event match as Uncle Howdy.

#5. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair (c) vs Unholy Union - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated the Unholy Union duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Bash in Berlin to reclaim the Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, during the latest episode of RAW, Fyre and Dawn earned a rematch by defeating the Damage CTRL duo of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. This raises the possibility of a rematch from Bash in Berlin taking place at Bad Blood.

#4. Bron Breakker to defend his Intercontinental Championship

WWE Bad Blood is set to take place in Bron Breakker's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Hence, the reigning Intercontinental Champion will be expected to defend his title at the event.

A tournament has been unfolding on RAW to determine Breakker's next challenger. Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, Braun Strowman, and Pete Dunne will be competing in a fatal four-way match next week to crown the number one contender.

Given recent teases on RAW, all signs point to a potential feud between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso for the Bad Blood PLE.

#3. Liv Morgan (c) vs Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship

At Bash in Berlin, The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, defeated Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match, with Rhea securing the pinfall over the current Women's World Champion.

During the latest episode of RAW, Rhea referenced her victory and challenged Liv to a match for the Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio confirmed that Liv would accept the challenge.

Given the intensity of this feud and its growing popularity, it's likely that this will be one of the marquee matches at Bad Blood.

#2. Gunther (c) vs Sami Zayn - World Heavyweight Championship

Coming off his historic victory against Randy Orton, Gunther declared that Bash in Berlin marked the beginning of his legacy as World Heavyweight Champion. This was when his former rival, Sami Zayn came out to confront him.

Zayn stated his desire for the world title and challenged Gunther to a match. However, The Ring General declined and left the ring. As Gunther was about to exit, Sami taunted him, reminding Gunther that he was the only one to have defeated him since his arrival on the WWE main roster. All signs point to a potential rematch of their WrestleMania 40 clash at Bad Blood.

#1. CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell

CM Punk had a perfect night at WWE Bash in Berlin, where he not only defeated Drew McIntyre in their Strap Match but also reclaimed the bracelet that The Scottish Warrior had stolen from him. Punk seemed ready to move on during the latest episode of RAW, even mentioning Gunther and the World Heavyweight Championship as his next target.

However, McIntyre had other plans. He brutally attacked Punk with multiple Claymores, took back the bracelet, and tore it apart. The assault didn’t stop there, as McIntyre continued his attack on the helpless Punk backstage while he was being carried away on a stretcher. This rivalry has now reached its boiling point, and it seems that only a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood can serve as its fitting conclusion.

