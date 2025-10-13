Returning 5'3" WWE star to make sure Roxanne Perez doesn’t dethrone Stephanie Vaquer? Exploring the possibility 

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Stephanie Vaquer was interviewed by Jackie Redmond, during which La Primera addressed her victory over Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion. However, Vaquer was interrupted by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day.Perez claimed that instead of IYO SKY, she should have been the one to face The Dark Angel for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Vaquer kept her response simple, stating that if The Prodigy wants to challenge her, she should do something about it.It appears that Perez could be next in line to face Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. However, in a shocking possibility, The Prodigy's championship aspirations could be ruined by Liv Morgan. The 5'3&quot; star is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury she sustained during her bout against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW. Roxanne Perez replaced Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, officially becoming a member of The Judgment Day.A lot has happened during The Miracle Kid's absence from television. Upon her return, she could go after the individual who has taken her place in The Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez.If Perez challenges Vaquer for the title in the coming weeks, Morgan could return during the potential bout to ensure that The Prodigy doesn't become champion. With growing tension between the members, The Judgment Day is hanging on by a thread.If Morgan costs Perez a potential Women's World Title victory, it could officially mark the end of the villainous faction, as lines will be drawn between the members. That said, this scenario is only speculative. There are no reports of Liv Morgan returning to WWE television as of this writing.Liv Morgan to be betrayed by her on-screen boyfriend in WWE?Liv Morgan's eventual return could come with a major twist. The Miracle Kid's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, could betray her and side with Roxanne Perez. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom is currently on a roll as Intercontinental Champion.The young Mysterio has made it clear that the only person he cares about is himself. Therefore, the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors may feel that Liv Morgan is no longer useful to him, turning on her in the process. Given Morgan's increasing popularity, the Triple H-led creative team may turn her babyface upon her comeback. That said, this is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.