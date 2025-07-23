Returning 5'3 WWE Superstar to cost Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez their titles? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, along with the rest of Judgment Day, are currently draped in gold in WWE. The Prodigy stepped in as Rodriguez's partner in Liv Morgan's absence to become one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, their reign might come to an end at SummerSlam 2025, thanks to Liv Morgan's shocking return.The 5'3 star suffered an injury on the June 16 episode of WWE RAW during a singles match against Kairi Sane after landing awkwardly on her shoulder in the initial moments of the bout. While the date of her in-ring return is not known, it may not stop her from getting involved in some capacity at SummerSlam.The Judgment Day members are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The match was made official after the WWE Evolution 2025 PLE, where the reigning champions successfully defended their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.Since the Allies of Convenience were not pinned in the bout, The Queen got her team a rematch for the tag team gold at SummerSlam. The unlikely duo may be successful in their pursuit of gold this time around, as Liv Morgan might return and cost the Judgment Day members the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.Morgan's absence has proven fruitful for Finn Balor, as he has taken full advantage of the situation to tighten his grip on the group. While the faction seems to be thriving on the surface with every member holding a championship, the cracks within only seem to grow deeper each week. Balor has managed to replace Morgan with Roxanne, and no member appears to be objecting anymore.The Miracle Kid may not appreciate the changes made in the group during her absence and could decide to take the matter into her own hands by making her presence felt at SummerSlam. The Judgment Day might get the taste of their own medicine as they may lose the tag title as a result of chaos, something they have successfully used to their advantage so far.That being said, it is only speculation for now.Roxanne Perez sends a message to WWE SummerSlam opponentsCharlotte Flair went one-on-one with one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, on last week's SmackDown. While The Prodigy tried using nefarious means to win from the outside as usual, The Queen was still able to walk away victorious after an assist by Alexa Bliss.After the loss, Roxanne Perez took to X to respond and send a message to Flair and Bliss.&quot;We’re still the champs, losers!!!!!&quot; Perez wrote.The unlikely alliance of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss seems to be finding its groove. Will the Judgment Day members find a way to walk out of New Jersey with their titles on August 2 and 3? Only time will tell!