Returning Beast, Judgment Day member - 4 WWE Superstars who could become Paul Heyman guys in Roman Reigns absence

Paul Heyman appears to have been kicked out of The Bloodline following Solo Sikoa's takeover on WWE SmackDown this past week.

Heyman is one of the greatest talkers in WWE history and one of the main reasons why Roman Reigns became such a major star. There are several stars who could use Heyman to help push their careers forward if Reigns is expected to be absent for a substantial period.

The following list looks at just four stars whom Paul Heyman could take under his wings in the coming months.

#4. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso was attacked at the hands of The Bloodline on SmackDown and has seemingly been kicked out of the group now. It's unclear where this leaves Jimmy Uso since he no longer has Roman Reigns in his corner.

Paul Heyman looked legitimately traumatized by having to witness Jimmy Uso's assault and could offer to take him under his wing and help him to come back much stronger when The Tribal Chief returns. Uso needs help bouncing back from his WrestleMania XL loss and Heyman could be the man to help with that.

#3. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has recently made the move up from NXT to SmackDown and is already making an impact, but the one major move that could make him one of the company's next top stars could be aligning him with Paul Heyman.

Breakker is a second-generation star and has everything he needs to be a world champion, but much like Roman Reigns he could need someone like the Wiseman to help hone his skills on the mic.

#2. Damian Priest

Priest is an interesting addition to the list since he recently became World Heavyweight Champion for the first time, and has shared pictures with Heyman online showing that he and the Wiseman have a close relationship.

Given that Priest is a new champion and could be in need of guidance over the next few months. He could be the man that Heyman steps in to help, whilst he is no longer needed in The Bloodline. The Judgment Day and The Bloodline have always had a close connection and Priest could use this to get Heyman on his side.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television for almost a year and given his recent personal issues, it's unclear when he will be seen again. Lesnar and Paul Heyman have worked together in the past and who better to bring back against Solo Sikoa than the Beast Incarnate himself?

Brock Lesnar returning as The Beast at the side of Paul Heyman could be the perfect way to reintroduce him to the company if the decision is made to add him back to programming.

