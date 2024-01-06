Returning stable to attack Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential alliance

A returning WWE stable could attack Randy Orton tonight on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown and cost him his title opportunity.

The Viper made his long-awaited return to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023. He had been out of action with a back injury since May 2022 but triumphantly returned during the Men's WarGames match to help guide Cody Rhodes' team to victory over The Judgment Day.

Orton has since officially signed with SmackDown to get revenge on The Bloodline for taking him out in 2022. The veteran is scheduled for a huge match tonight on WWE SmackDown. He will be competing against LA Knight and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match to determine Roman Reigns' challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Karrion Kross has been delivering cryptic messages as of late on SmackDown, and one of them included The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. The mysterious faction could debut tonight and make a massive impact during the Triple Threat match at New Year's Revolution.

Kross has been running in place on the main roster for months and is in dire need of a compelling storyline to get the audience to care about him again. A rivalry between his faction and Randy Orton would be an interesting storyline and would also instantly make the new group relevant on SmackDown.

Randy Orton's father reacts to his son's return at WWE Survivor Series

Bob Orton Jr. recently reacted to his son's incredible return at Survivor Series 2023.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bob Orton Jr. noted that his son looked phenomenal in his return. He added that Randy Orton looks to be in the best shape of his career and is determined to succeed in his return to the promotion.

"I think he looks great. Heck, I don't know, better than ever, I would think. He's really got his mind set on doing well when he gets back there, and he looks like he is." [1:09 – 1:20]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Roman Reigns has been dominant as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and defeated LA Knight in his last title defense at Crown Jewel 2023. It will be fascinating to see which superstar emerges victorious in the Triple Threat match tonight on SmackDown.

