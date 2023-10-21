Returning star set to win major title? - 4 possible reasons why Charlotte Flair lost in the WWE SmackDown main event

WWE SmackDown aired tonight on the FOX Network. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, the event drew over 15,000 fans. Those in attendance were able to see the likes of John Cena, Logan Paul, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

The main event of the show saw IYO SKY defend her coveted Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair was the challenger in what turned out to be a great match, with a lot of intrigue surrounding who may leave victorious with the title.

While Flair arguably had the match won at one point, Bayley interfered. This led to Charlotte attacking The Role Model. When running back into the ring, Charlotte tried to hit the Spear on IYO, but she smashed head-first into a title belt instead. The referee missed it and counted to three.

Many fans were shocked that Flair lost in the main event of SmackDown. Many viewers of the blue brand were sure that IYO's time as champion was coming to an end. Now, some fans are curious about why Charlotte may have lost in such a high-profile spot. This article will look at a few potential reasons.

Below are four possible reasons why Charlotte Flair lost in the WWE SmackDown's main event.

#4. Charlotte Flair has spent too much time as a champion

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is an incredibly decorated superstar. She has a recognized 14 world title reigns in WWE. This includes holding the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and even the Divas Championship.

However, those are not the only belts that the Queen has managed to hold while being in WWE. She once held the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Asuka. Additionally, Charlotte is a two-time NXT Women's Champion.

Given how many titles Charlotte has won in the company and the amount of time she has been in the championship picture, her defeat is a relief to some. Triple H and other brass within the company may be aware that some fans need a break from seeing the Queen as a champion.

#3. The company may want IYO SKY to reign as WWE Women's Champion for a longer time

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She won the belt by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam. IYO quickly defeated Bianca Belair after The EST managed to defeat Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple-Threat Match.

Since winning the belt, she has successfully defeated the likes of Asuka, Zelina Vega, and now Charlotte Flair. It has been a tremendous few months for The Genius of the Sky as WWE Women's Champion.

Still, it ultimately has only been a few months. Had IYO lost to Charlotte already, many fans would have been disappointed by her title reign. SKY has a lot more to offer and could be a champion for quite a bit longer moving forward.

#2. The company may want Charlotte Flair to truly earn her title win

Expand Tweet

A babyface winning a big match can be one of the greatest experiences a wrestling fan can have. A superstar defeating a top villain and overcoming adversity to achieve what was seemingly impossible is an incredible story WWE has told many times over.

However, sometimes, the babyface winning does not feel impossible. In the case of Charlotte Flair, the Queen winning a title in WWE feels far more likely to happen than unlikely. That can take a lot of fan intrigue out of her matches and her big victories.

Charlotte possibly lost on SmackDown to build anticipation towards an eventual win. The Queen needs odds to overcome for the story to work. Simply showing up and dominating is not enough to keep the fans engaged.

#1. Bianca Belair may be pegged to win the title next

Bianca Belair and Bayley

While Charlotte's time in the sun may come in the future, there is a chance that she is not even next in line to win IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship. The next superstar in line to hold the title may be Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE returned on the most recent episode of SmackDown, seeking revenge on Damage CTRL. This comes after IYO, Bayley, and Dakota Kai injured Belair's leg after SummerSlam. Interestingly, while Charlotte has not had much to overcome, Belair has.

Bianca lost the title through dubious means and then found herself injured by the stable. If anybody is overcoming hardship to win a title, it may very well be Belair. Could IYO's time as a champion be quickly approaching its end? Only time will tell.

Who would end IYO SKY's reign as the WWE Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

