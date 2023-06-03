Returning star shares botched advert ahead of match on WWE SmackDown

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the returning Lacey Evans will take on Zelina Vega in a qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

This will be the former's first televised match since the March 24th episode of the blue brand. In that match, she teamed up with Xia Li to take on Natalya and Shotzi in the WrestleMania Showcase Qualifying match, which they lost. Money in the Bank is the next premium live event, it'll take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. The event will feature both the traditional men's and women's ladder matches.

Evans will go one-on-one with LWO member Vega, and the winner will qualify for the women's ladder match. However, the advert for the bout was botched, as FOX 5 Atlanta's tweet included Vega and Asuka instead of Vega and Evans.

Lacey commented on the tweet, which you can check out below:

Zelina Vega wants her and Santos Escobar to win the WWE Money in the Bank contract

The Money in the Bank contract has changed many careers, as it has brought many world champions to the forefront of the company. Every woman that has cashed in the contract has successfully won a title.

Zelina Vega wants to be this year's winner. During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, she stated that she wants her and Santos Escobar to be Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank.

"I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn't it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos (Escobar)?" she suggested. "Wouldn't it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there's just so much we can do there."

Zelina Vega has never held a singles title in WWE before. By winning the contract, she could successfully cash it in to capture her first singles title.

