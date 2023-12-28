Returning WWE legend to ruin CM Punk’s plans and win the Royal Rumble instead? Exploring major possible twist

Since making his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk has captivated the WWE Universe with his unmatched charisma. After appearing on all three brands, Punk recently wrestled against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden. As many predicted, the 43-year-old registered a memorable win.

However, that's not the only prediction the WWE Universe has made. Many believe CM Punk is the favorite to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. If this happens, The Best in the World will most likely challenge Seth Rollins. But there is a superstar who could return at the upcoming premium live event and destroy Punk's ambition of winning the multi-man contest.

The name in question is The Rock. At Royal Rumble 2024, The Great One could make a surprise return and halt CM Punk's plan by winning the annual high-stakes bout. Previously, the Hollywood megastar won the Rumble in 2000. Hence, it won't be difficult for him to do the same again.

While the angle is speculative, it can take place because by winning the Royal Rumble match, The Rock can have a bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. This potential bout could also see Reigns put his status as The Tribal Chief on the line.

RAW Superstar comments on CM Punk's recent match against Dominik Mysterio

When CM Punk walked out to face Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden, fans were delighted to see him wrestle in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in nearly ten years. Many wondered how Punk would fare in the ring after a brief hiatus.

While some had their doubts, Punk proved his critics wrong by delivering a decent performance. One superstar who also enjoyed the 43-year-old's in-ring comeback is Drew McIntyre. After the MSG event, WWE posted a video in which the Scotsman commented on The Second City Saint's match. He said:

"Drew McIntyre's first-ever main event at The Garden. [CM] Punk's first match in 10 years, and to be honest, you know he looked pretty good. I was watching through the curtain [to see] if fans were excited to see him. He looked pretty good in the ring against Dominik [Mysterio], who's no slouch, but we'll see how Punk does against a [Drew] McIntyre or a [Seth] Rollins (...) But yeah, [it] looks like he hasn't missed a step, to be honest." [From 00:13 to 00:38]

At some point in the near future, fans will get to see a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. However, it will also be good to see the former feud with Drew McIntyre on the red brand.