CM Punk "looked pretty stupid" - Drew McIntyre addresses minor catastrophe during WWE show at Madison Square Garden

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently addressed a minor catastrophe in CM Punk's appearance during his match against Dominik Mysterio at the Madison Square Garden live event on December 26, 2023.

McIntyre locked horns with Seth Rollins during the main event of the show but failed to secure the World Heavyweight Championship once again. Meanwhile, Punk wrestled in his first WWE match in almost a decade and emerged victorious against Dominik.

After the show, WWE's Twitter posted a video in which Drew McIntyre can be seen talking about the MSG live event. The Scottish Warrior said that he believes CM Punk forgot his ring gear and looked stupid while wrestling in "under tights."

"And he seems to have forgotten his gear, he was wrestling in under tights, so looked pretty stupid." [From 00:31 to 00:34]

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wants to see how CM Punk will perform against him or Seth Rollins

During the same video, Drew McIntyre said that CM Punk looked pretty good inside the ring and added that he wants to see how The Straight Edge Superstar will perform against him or Seth Rollins in a future match.

"Drew McIntyre's first-ever main event at The Garden. [CM] Punk's first match in 10 years, and to be honest, you know he looked pretty good. I was watching through the curtain [to see] if fans were excited to see him. He looked pretty good in the ring against Dominik [Mysterio], who's no slouch, but we'll see how Punk does against a [Drew] McIntyre or a [Seth] Rollins (...) But yeah, [it] looks like he hasn't missed a step, to be honest." [From 00:13 to 00:38]

Many fans want to see McIntyre finally dethrone Rollins on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW on January 1, 2024. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for his future.

