CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE MSG draws curious response from Drew McIntyre 

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently had an interesting response to CM Punk's match against Dominik Mysterio at the Madison Square Garden live event on December 26, 2023.

Punk's first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted between 2005 and 2014. The Second City Saint returned to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 and recently competed in his first match against Dominik. Meanwhile, McIntyre locked horns with Seth Rollins in his first main event at MSG.

Following the show, WWE's Twitter handle posted a video featuring Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior discussed his first main event at MSG and mentioned that CM Punk looked great inside the ring against Dominik Mysterio.

McIntyre added that he was curious to see how The Straight Edge Superstar would perform against someone like him or Rollins.

"Drew McIntyre's first-ever main event at The Garden. [CM] Punk's first match in 10 years, and to be honest, you know he looked pretty good. I was watching through the curtain [to see] if fans were excited to see him. He looked pretty good in the ring against Dominik [Mysterio], who's no slouch, but we'll see how Punk does against a [Drew] McIntyre or a [Seth] Rollins (...) But yeah, [it] looks like he hasn't missed a step, to be honest." [0:13 - 0:38]

Konnan believes WWE is doing a remarkable job with Drew McIntyre's ongoing storyline

On a recent edition of Keepin It 100, Konnan said Drew McIntyre's current character was fascinating. He believed WWE would push The Scottish Warrior as one of the main attractions in the coming months.

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre]. I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looked super lame, [and] corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still (...) Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt. He's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come."

The Scottish Warrior is set to face off against Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the Day 1 episode of RAW on January 1, 2024. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him.

Do you believe McIntyre will dethrone The Visionary? Let us know in the comments section below.

