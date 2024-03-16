Returning WWE RAW star needs to find a spot on the WrestleMania card before it's too late; he doesn't have a clear match

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and several matches have been made official for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. However, there is a list of superstars who are yet to grab a spot at The Show of Shows, including a prominent name from Monday Night RAW.

The superstar in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio. The 26-year-old was involved in a major feud with Rey Mysterio last year at WrestleMania 39. However, this year, his direction for the biggest event of the year is still obscure.

WWE needs to find a spot for him at 'Mania before it's too late, as the grand event is just a few weeks away. Needless to say, Dominik Mysterio has established himself as a top-caliber superstar on the main roster over the years. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion must find a suitable opponent for The Judgment Day member on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW and start building his feud, as WrestleMania 40 is less than a month away.

Possible opponent for Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL

Dominik Mysterio is one of the fastest-rising superstars in WWE and a prominent member of The Judgment Day. While Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor have already punched their tickets for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia, Dirty Dom is still looking to get a spot on the card.

However, it looks like WWE has been dropping subtle hints about Mysterio's 'Mania opponent. The 26-year-old could face Andrade at The Show of Shows this year in a one-on-one match. The company has been teasing this for quite some time now.

The two superstars have been spotted in backstage segments a number of times on Monday Night RAW, which seemed to have perplexed the fans. There's a possibility that WWE has been cooking a match between the two Latino superstars 'Mania this year.

Not only will this put both superstars in the spotlight at The Showcase of the Immortals, but it will also give the fans the opportunity to witness a first-time-ever match. Hence, Andrade is a potential name who could face Dominik this year at WrestleMania XL.

