Returning WWE star to take out CM Punk on SmackDown and replace him at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

This Friday on SmackDown, CM Punk's opponent at Night of Champions and reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will take on Ron Killings (f.k.a. R-Truth).

Given the history and current heat between John Cena and CM Punk, fans are fully expecting the Chicago native to get involved in the contest either during the match or after.

However, a returning Logan Paul, who's been out of action since Money in the Bank when he teamed with Cena, may look to attack Punk as the two have shared a few heated exchanges both in the ring and online.

If Paul does take out Punk, he may also look to insert himself into Cena's title match at Night of Champions. Despite Logan and The Cenation Leader teaming up at Money in the Bank earlier this month, their lack of chemistry and potential disdain for each other were very evident.

During his brief time teaming with Paul, Cena's facial expressions hinted at a potential change of heart, as the 17-time World Champion might be starting to regret his heel turn.

Wrestling veteran has his say on CM Punk vs. John Cena

Despite having a short build for such a big match, many fans are still very excited to see John Cena and CM Punk face off in one-on-one action for the first time in 12 years.

Speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter gave his thoughts on how Cena vs. Punk will play out at Night of Champions.

"I don't think the title's going to change. I think there will be, and I hate to say it, either a ref bump or some interference from somewhere. I don't see them putting the belt on Punk. But this is a very compelling match because the WWE Universe needs to believe that the title can change hands. And I'm not always a hundred percent right. So they could do that in Saudi Arabia and bring it back on another PLE for a rematch,'' he said. [From 3:04 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Many have argued that CM Punk is John Cena's greatest rival. If their brief interaction in the Elimination Chamber Match in February was anything to go by, fans are in for a treat when the pair face off in Saudi Arabia later this month.

