Returning WWE Superstar to help Jacob Fatu retain the United States Title at Backlash? It's NOT Tama Tonga

Jacob Fatu will be putting the United States Championship on the line against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2025. It is expected that The Samoan Werewolf will retain the championship and continue his dominance on the men's mid-card, but will he be able to do it alone?

Ad

Prior to WrestleMania 41, he had informed Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga that he would win the championship with or without their help, and he did so without any assistance. However, Fatu might get some aid from a Bloodline member at Backlash 2025.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga might not step up for the United States Champion, but a returning Tonga Loa could. Loa suffered a torn bicep during WarGames 2024 and hasn't appeared on WWE television since. In 2024, he returned to WWE at Backlash in France, helping Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

He could recreate that moment this year by helping Fatu in the Fatal Four-Way match. It could even help bring back The Bloodline as a faction.

CM Punk named Jacob Fatu as one of the superstars he would like to work with

The rise of Jacob Fatu in WWE has been a thrilling watch. Everyone knew he would make an impact, and he definitely delivered. At this point, fans are convinced that The Samoan Werewolf will outshine Solo Sikoa completely.

Ad

Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, CM Punk named Jacob Fatu as one of the men he would like to have an angle with. The duo faced each other during WarGames as part of opposing sides.

"I like watching Gunther compete. I hate Dominik Mysterio, that’s neither here nor there. Guys I want to work with — Jacob Fatu. Got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one stuff is my bread and butter, [there’s] more pressure that way … Finn Balor is fantastic. I selfishly want to lock back up with Rey Mysterio, teach him a lesson for having such a brat kid."

Ad

It will be interesting to see how WWE unfolds The Samoan Werewolf's story and sets him up for a world championship!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More