CM Punk shares honest opinion on Jacob Fatu and Gunther; reveals importance of WWE women's division

The WWE Universe welcomed CM Punk back in November 2023. Since then, the two-time AEW World Champion has worked 23 matches with top stars such as Drew McIntyre, The Bloodline, and Seth Rollins. Now, looking for fresh beef, Punk is causing a bit of a stir with remarks about top WWE stars and the women's division.

The Voice of the Voiceless is no stranger to controversies in pro wrestling, whether in real life or in the storylines. Punk has been punished and praised for sharing his honest opinion over the years, but he continues to hold nothing back as one of wrestling's most outspoken greats. Fans are still reeling from the veteran's retirement talk and potential program with John Cena.

The 46-year-old recently spoke with Netflix's Tudum and discussed how he's a team player these days. Punk praised his WWE colleagues and touched on his commitment to putting over those who deserve it.

"I don’t like being selfish, I adopt more of a hockey mentality — it’s not about the name on the back of the jersey, it’s about the logo on the front. I’m surrounded by so many talented people. I’m fortunate to have been able to do things at a very high level, and I think it’s important to always reach back and bring people with you. So, if there’s somebody on the roster that I think is phenomenal and maybe isn’t getting the right look, I will talk about them all day. I think that’s my job," CM Punk said.

Punk continued to publicly tout the WWE women's division, which he's done several times in recent months. The Chicago native then praised Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Gunther, while knocking Dominik Mysterio. The Best in the World also revealed that he wants to wrestle Jacob Fatu and Finn Balor for the first time, and he joked about why he wants to face his longtime friend and foe, Rey Mysterio.

"The women are carrying the show a lot of times. I think Rhea Ripley is a Superstar. Liv Morgan had an MVP year [in 2024]. I like watching Gunther compete. I hate Dominik Mysterio, that’s neither here nor there. Guys I want to work with — Jacob Fatu. Got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one stuff is my bread and butter, [there’s] more pressure that way … Finn Balor is fantastic. I selfishly want to lock back up with Rey Mysterio, teach him a lesson for having such a brat kid," CM Punk said.

Punk's first matches back with WWE in December 2023 were non-televised live event wins over Dirty Dom. In the recent RAW dark match from Glasgow, Scotland, Punk, Rey, and Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik, Balor, and Carlito.

CM Punk rumored for WWE RAW and Backlash

CM Punk made a surprise return to RAW this week, preventing Seth Rollins from cheating to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso. Punk then stood tall with Sami Zayn as Jey recovered, and the babyfaces watched Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman retreat.

Punk is not advertised or announced for Backlash on Saturday or Monday's RAW, but now that he has returned to the storylines after a brief pause, an appearance at either event is likely.

As of this writing, the WWE Events website only lists Punk for one date: the July 21 RAW in Houston, TX.

