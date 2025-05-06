CM Punk gets honest about his WWE retirement; pitches role on John Cena's Farewell Tour

Despite their rocky pasts and recent antics, the WWE Universe holds CM Punk and John Cena in high regard. Cena is currently on his Farewell Tour, and Punk is in the last chapter of his career after many thought he'd never return. Now the Chicago native is opening up on his own retirement and what he has in mind for The Cenation Leader.

Big Match John and The Voice of The Voiceless have a deep history that covers storylines and real-life. WWE booked Punk vs. Cena almost 40 times, with over a dozen showdowns airing on television. The veteran superstars headlined RAW, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and Night of Champions against each other, with the only title change coming as The Straight Edge Superstar's infamous 2011 MITB win.

Punk and Cena battled for the first time in years at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. The rivalry continued at Elimination Chamber as The Last Real Champion eliminated the former AEW star on his way to getting the win. Speaking to Netflix's TUDUM, The Voice of Voiceless has clarified that he wants a much bigger role on the Hollywood star's Farewell Tour. The two-time AEW World Champion also commented on his own retirement from the ring.

"I think me and him [John Cena] are on the same road. We’re [both] closer to the end of our career than we are to the start of it. He’s another guy who doesn’t like talking about himself too much. John Cena has never asked for anyone to give him any kind of credit, he always put the company before himself, always put others before himself," Punk said.

CM Punk continued:

"I think it’s time we give back, say thanks, pat him on the back. I feel like it’s my duty to talk about him. Selfishly, I’d love to be a part of [Cena’s farewell tour] in any which way he possibly sees fit. He wants to tag with me, awesome. He wants to lock back up with me, fantastic. But as a fan, I’m just excited to be here to witness it all."

Only six other wrestlers have teamed with CM Punk more than John Cena has. The wrestling legends have teamed up 19 times since 2008, with their last outing taking place during WWE SmackDown on December 20, 2013. The three-on-two main event saw Cena and Punk defeat The Shield by DQ in just over 14 minutes.

CM Punk returns to WWE RAW

The recent WWE RAW After WrestleMania special saw Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker take out CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While Punk had been teasing a lengthy hiatus, he returned during the main event of last night's episode of the red brand in Omaha.

Jey Uso's first World Heavyweight Championship defense came against Seth Rollins, who almost won the title thanks to Breakker and Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn ran down to even the odds against Bron, but The Dog shut him down. Punk then ran down to save Jey from losing the title.

Punk hit Breakker and Rollins with multiple steel chair shots as the referee called the match. Zayn and The Second City Saint stood tall while Uso recovered, then Sami checked on Jey as the WWE Backlash go-home RAW ended. The former AEW is not currently advertised for the premium live event this weekend or the fallout edition of the red brand next week.

