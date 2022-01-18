Returning WWE Superstar wanted Vince McMahon's approval about appearance change

Danielle Moinet (also known as Summer Rae) wanted to make sure Vince McMahon liked her new hair color after she was asked to return to WWE.

Moinet is set to participate in the Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29 after more than four years away from WWE. The 38-year-old, who had blond hair during her six years with McMahon’s company, now has red hair.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Moinet said she was with Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma) when WWE's John Cone contacted her about the Rumble. Fandango's former valet instantly wanted to know whether McMahon was aware of her new appearance.

“Tenille was so happy for me," said Moinet. "She was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was like that too, but I was processing it. I was like, ‘Does he [Vince] know I have red hair?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, Johnny [WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis] loves it. Vince thinks it’s cool.’”

Moinet teamed up with Natalya in a losing effort against Becky Lynch and Naomi in her final WWE match at a live event in August 2016. She has focused on projects outside of wrestling since leaving WWE, including modeling and cryptocurrency.

Danielle Moinet did not know if Vince McMahon would want her back

For marketing reasons, WWE Superstars usually have to ask for permission if they want to drastically change their hairstyle.

In Danielle Moinet’s case, she was unsure whether Vince McMahon would want her to return as Summer Rae if she had red hair.

“At first they were like, ‘Hey, would you be interested [in the Royal Rumble]?'" Moinet recalled. "Would you even consider?’ That was my second thing that I said, like, ‘Oh, I’m red-headed now.’ I guess Sasha [Banks] has every hair color under the world, and Trin [Naomi], but I think I look extremely different. Some people don’t even really recognize me.”

Moinet is not the only returning female superstar in this year’s Royal Rumble. Brie Bella, Kelly Kelly, Lita, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella have also been announced for the 30-woman match.

