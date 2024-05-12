Reunion with old friend, surprise interference - 4 Ways Alexa Bliss could return to WWE without Uncle Howdy

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a year and it seems that current reports don't have her listed as one of the members of Uncle Howdy's new stable.

Despite being an integral part of Bray Wyatt's Fiend character in WWE, it appears that Bliss won't play a role in the tribute to the former World Champion, but there are many other ways the former Women's Champion could make her return.

#4. Challenge Becky Lynch/Liv Morgan

It has been a long time since Alexa Bliss was part of Monday Night RAW, but her final match saw her challenge for the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Bliss could be looking to pick up where she left off and could return the week after WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia and lay down the challenge to whichever woman is the Women's World Champion at the time. Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have quite the history so a feud between them could be interesting.

#3. Align with Nikki Cross

There are new Women's Tag Team Champions and they will need challengers heading into SummerSlam, which means that someone like Alexa Bliss could return and align herself with Nikki Cross, who has been absent for several months.

Cross is one of the names currently set to be part of Uncle Howdy's stable, but if rumors are not correct then the two women could reunite and attempt to dethrone the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

#2. Interfere in the Queen of the Ring final

The Queen of the Ring Tournament is already underway and interestingly Alexa Bliss isn't one of the women who has been made part of it. Bliss should be ready to make her WWE return anytime now and it could include her heading to Saudi Arabia to interfere in the final and claim that she is the rightful queen.

Bliss has been known as The Goddess throughout her career and adding a Queen of the Ring title to that could be the perfect way for her to announce her return.

#1. Reunite with Lilly

It has been a few years since Lilly has been seen on WWE TV, but it could be time to bring back the demonic doll that could then link Bliss to the Uncle Howdy story. Before her recent hiatus, Howdy was seemingly stalking Bliss and the only way it makes sense for her to not be in the group is for this story to continue and for her to finally be recruited down the road.

Until then, Bliss could return with Lilly and pick up where she left off on WWE RAW or SmackDown.

