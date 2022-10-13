Revenge for his brother, long-term storytelling - 5 ways Elias could return to WWE RAW

It was announced this past week on RAW that Elias will be making his return to the company more than a month after the WWE Universe last saw Ezekiel.

Elias hasn't wrestled a match since the summer of 2021 but has made a few appearances to be part of his brother's storyline with Kevin Owens. It's unclear what WWE could be planning for the return of The Drifter, but the following list looks at just five ways he could potentially make an impact next week on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Elias could have a song to share

WWE stands for Walk With Elias and despite there being vignettes that claimed that Elias was dead, it appears that he has risen again and will now become the Jon Snow of the company.

During his first run, Elias played his guitar and shared creative verses with the crowd, something that has been missing from TV since his exit. It's unknown if he will return as a face or a heel, but he could open with a song for the crowd before getting down to business.

#4. Elias could revert to his storyline with Omos and target the giant

Elias' last match was against Jaxson Ryker back in July 2021, a Symphony Of Destruction Match where he came up short. Before the feud, Elias was in a storyline with Omos and AJ Styles when they were RAW Tag Team Champions.

Omos isn't in a storyline at the moment and has just been taking on enhancement talent for several weeks. Elias' return could be a blessing in disguise for both men if it leads to a feud and potentially a match for them at Crown Jewel next month.

#3. Elias could introduce a new family member

Elias could make his return to the company and continue the storyline that was being pushed forward by his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel appears to be sidelined at the moment, but this may not prevent Elias from introducing another family member to the mix.

It would be interesting if WWE was able to find a way to bring in someone who looked like Elias to be his brother Elliot or sister Elouise, so that the story could continue. Ezekiel's story was popular with the WWE Universe, but it was clear that the company had booked itself into a corner.

#2. Elias is handed a squash match against local talent

It's unclear whether Elias will return as a face or a heel, which means that he could be given the entire entrance, and then a short match against local talent just so that the crowd is refreshed before someone sets up a feud against him.

This is generally how WWE reintroduces many of its monster faces when they have been sidelined for a few months. But it wouldn't work as well if he made his return as a face. Elias has worked as a heel in the past and was once Shane McMahon's right-hand man, so it's not too far-fetched for him to make his return with that persona.

#1. Elias targets WWE star Kevin Owens and looks for revenge for his brother

Elias' brother Ezekiel picked a fight with Kevin Owens and ended up in the hospital. Interestingly, WWE could now turn this story on its head and play it from Elias' side.

Elias could call out Kevin Owens and look for revenge before being part of several backstage segments that still include Ezekiel but make it clear that he is no longer able to wrestle. This would allow the company to keep Ezekiel part of the story and allow Elias to delve into the popularity that his character generated.

How would you like Elias to make his WWE return? Have your say in the comments section below...

