Revisiting WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Top 4 moments from the inaugural Premium Live Event

The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, which will be broadcast live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on June 15, 2024.

As we look forward to this exciting event, it’s worth reminiscing about the inaugural Clash at the Castle held in 2022 in Wales as that event was filled with numerous unforgettable moments.

In this article, we will revisit some of the top highlights from the inaugural Clash at the Castle.

#4. The unforgettable showdown between Sheamus and Gunther

The clash between Gunther and Sheamus at Clash at the Castle 2022 was undoubtedly one of the event's standout moments. The energetic crowd amplified the excitement of this thrilling showdown.

The match was intense, even from the start. When the bell rang, Sheamus and Gunther stood still, staring each other down, which drew a massive cheer from the crowd.

Gunther emerged victorious, retaining his Intercontinental championship in the 19-minute instant classic. This match is one that fans will always remember as a true banger.

#3. Dominik Mysterio turns heel on Edge and Rey Mysterio

At Clash at the Castle 2022, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Rey Mysterio teamed up in a tag team match against the Judgment Day, with Dominik Mysterio at ringside. Throughout the storyline leading up to this event, there were hints suggesting a potential betrayal by Dominik against his father and Edge.

This storyline reached its climax in the post-match segment at the premium live event, where Dominik Mysterio indeed turned heel. He attacked Edge and Rey Mysterio during their victory celebration, eliciting an explosive reaction from the fans.

Many viewed this heel turn as a game-changing moment, especially given the present Dominik's elevated status as a member of Judgment Day.

#2. The debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash at the Castle 2022

The arrival of Solo Sikoa in the Stamford-based promotion generated significant buzz among fans eager to see when the Enforcer would join the Bloodline Saga. Previously, Solo had been working in the NXT brand and even became the NXT North American Champion.

His inclusion in the Bloodline Saga occurred at Clash at the Castle 2022, where Sikoa made his main roster debut during the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, aiding the Tribal Chief. This marked Solo Sikoa's entry into the Bloodline Saga.

#1. Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre in front of his home crowd was indeed a top moment

At Clash at the Castle 2024, Drew McIntyre will be squaring off in a World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. However, in Wales, the Scotsman had a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship when he locked horns with Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated bout.

Many believed McIntyre would secure the victory, especially with the match taking place in front of the UK crowd.

However, after a definitive clash lasting almost half an hour, the Head of the Table walked out with his title. The debut of Solo Sikoa shocked the world and extended Roman's historic championship reign.

This outcome surprised many fans, given the significant build-up WWE had given McIntyre as a formidable challenger to Roman Reigns.