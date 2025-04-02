Rey Fenix may not debut on WWE SmackDown alone

After months of speculation, Rey Fenix is officially making his WWE debut on Friday Night SmackDown this week. A renowned name in wrestling, the former AEW star will join his brother Penta in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Rey, who has spent much of his wrestling career alongside his brother, will be on SmackDown, while Penta has already made his debut on Monday Night RAW. It seems that WWE isn't too keen on booking the two as tag team partners initially, and maybe the promotion can have them first wrestle as singles superstars before getting them together.

So that makes it possible for some other personality from the wrestling world to come along with Rey.

Jose The Assistant can make his WWE debut as Rey Fenix's manager

Rey Fenix might come along with Jose The Assistant as his manager in WWE. The 39-year-old former AEW manager was released by Tony Khan's promotion last year. Further, he wasn't a wrestler at the Jacksonville-based promotion but was given the role of a manager. During his time in AEW, he managed Andrade El Idolo and was also the spokesperson of La Faccion Ingobernable.

Moreover, when Penta's debut in WWE was discussed, it was also rumored that Jose, the Assistant, could make his debut along with him. The six-foot-tall former manager at AEW had himself teased his WWE debut on social media.

Jose wrote on his official X account that he bought a new suit, which had many fans wondering if he was coming to the Stamford-based promotion. However, that didn't happen. And now, the former AEW manager can debut alongside Rey Fenix.

Jose The Assistant can pit Rey's first match against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown

Jose The Assistant can pit the luchador against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown if he comes out as Rey's manager. Rey must win his first match in WWE, and what better could it be than winning against a heel face on the blue brand?

Carmelo Hayes is also a fine in-ring performer. Even though he might have lost a few matches against top superstars on the show, he can still contribute to a great match.

Jose The Assistant can also bring together Rey Fenix and Penta

If he makes the debut with Rey Fenix on SmackDown, Jose can also bring the two brothers together after WrestleMania 41. Since Penta is currently locked in a storyline with Bron Breakker and The Judgment Day on RAW, the reunion might not take place soon, but it can happen eventually.

Since the brother duo has won several championships in the wrestling world, the promotion may bring them together soon. It's only a matter of time before this massive union takes place in the Stamford-based promotion.

