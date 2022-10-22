Rey Mysterio and 4 legends who's sons are contracted to WWE 

WWE has a long-lasting legacy that spans decades. The Capitol Wrestling Corporation was formed in 1950s and, over the next seven decades, became the juggernaut fans now known as World Wrestling Entertainment.

The promotion has been family-run by Jess McMahon, then Vincent J. McMahon to Vincent Kennedy McMahon, and now by Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. The Titan Wrestling promotion has featured and even, at times, created some of the biggest stars in the industry's history.

Some of the legends who helped make World Wrestling Entertainment and the professional wrestling industry what it is today have had kids who, in turn, entered the business.

Many of these second and third-generation stars populate the WWE roster today. Which popular legends have children involved with the company? Who might have a family legacy continuing to grow each week?

Below are five legends whose sons are contracted to WWE.

#5. Rey Mysterio's son is a former champion

The Mysterios

Rey Mysterio is an icon in professional wrestling. The masked superstar entered the business in 1989, following in his uncle's footsteps. He found almost immediate popularity in Mexico and eventually branched off in the United States in the 1990s.

The Biggest Little Man had success in both ECW and WCW but truly broke out and became a star on another level in WWE. He's a three-time world champion despite his short stature. He's held fifteen titles in the company in the past twenty years.

Given all of Rey's many accolades, there's much to be proud of, but he's likely most proud of his son Dominik Mysterio. Dom is currently on Monday Night RAW as part of The Judgment Day.

Prior to his villainous role, Dom was in a tag team with his father. The pair even captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles together in 2021. While Rey is still active for now, Dominik will hopefully keep the Mysterio legacy alive for decades to come.

#4. Cowboy Bob Orton's son is now a legend

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official A young Randy Orton with his pops, "Cowboy" Bob Orton. A young Randy Orton with his pops, "Cowboy" Bob Orton. https://t.co/chwlAgQz8K

Bob Orton Jr. is a second-generation professional wrestler who broke into the business in 1972. His father, The Big O, began wrestling two decades prior, but Orton Jr. was able to break out thanks to his role with WWF as the company expanded in the 1980s.

Cowboy Bob Orton was the cornerman for the tag team main event of the first-ever WrestleMania when Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff battled Hulk Hogan, and Mr. T. Orton is also well known for wearing a cast on his hand for years, using it as a weapon.

The Hall of Famer's son is now a legend himself. Randy Orton joined the main roster in 2002 and went on to win numerous championships. The Viper is a 14-time world champion and a future Hall of Famer.

The Legend Killer is currently out of action due to a back injury, but he's already left a lasting legacy that will cement the Orton name as one of wrestling's greatest families.

#3. Rikishi has multiple sons on Friday Night SmackDown

The Bloodline

Rikishi has had a Hall of Fame career. The nephew of Afa & Sika had his first professional wrestling match in 1985. They saw some success in the remaining territories of the era as part of The Samoan Swat Team.

The Dancing Big Man worked for WWE from 1992 to 2004. During that time, he captured four titles in the company, including the Intercontinental Championship. His legacy might be best known for his signature move known as The Stink Face, and his time with Too Cool.

The former Intercontinental Champion doesn't have just one child competing on the main roster in WWE today. He has three sons wrestling for the promotion. Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso are all children of the Hall of Famer and currently competing on the SmackDown brand as the members of The Bloodline.

#2. The late-great Dusty Rhodes has a son in the company

Cody Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes is best remembered for being one of the most charismatic personalities in professional wrestling history. He first began competing back in 1967 and had his last wrestling match in 2010, over forty years later.

The American Dream is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and has held gold in numerous promotions. Shockingly, the legendary star never captured a title while in WWE. The Hall of Famer passed away in 2015, but his incredible legacy lives on.

Rhodes has two sons in the professional wrestling industry. Dustin Rhodes, best known as Goldust, is currently competing for All Elite Wrestling while his younger son Cody Rhodes wrestles for WWE.

The American Nightmare made his return to WWE in April 2022 after eight years. Cody wrestled with various promotions, including NJPW and AEW. The former TNT champion is recovering from a bicep injury, but he's assigned to the RAW brand.

#1. Rick Steiner's son is the future of WWE

Rick Steiner is one half of the legendary tag team, The Steiner Brothers. He first broke into the wrestling industry in 1982 and later formed a team with Scott Steiner in 1989. The pair found success all over the world, winning tag gold in WCW, Japan, and WWE.

The Dog-faced Gremlin won several titles as a singles star too, although never in World Wrestling Entertainment. He captured the WCW Television Championship and the WCW United States Title while working for World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion is the father of a superstar many believe to be the future of the industry. Bron Breakker is the current NXT Champion, but his call-up to RAW and SmackDown is inevitable.

If the Big Bad Booty Nephew arrives on the main roster, his father will undoubtedly support him.

