Rey Mysterio to add former WWE champion to LWO following his surprise return? Exploring potential hint

Rey Mysterio returned to the aid of LWO this past Friday on SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer showed up unannounced during the Street Fight between Carlito and Santos Escobar. His interference allowed Carlito to win the match against Escobar.

WWE uploaded a video of the LWO’s interview with Kayla Braxton after the match. A former WWE champion made his appearance during the post-match exclusive interview. Dragon Lee welcomed the veteran back to SmackDown.

It is possible Rey could add the former NXT North American Champion to his group. The veteran luchador has continued to endorse Lee on NXT and the main roster. The current official line-up of LWO consists of the Hall of Famer himself, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Carlito.

Santos Escobar was previously a prominent member of the faction but chose to turn his back on them by costing Rey Mysterio the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He would complete his heel turn by attacking his mentor on the November 10, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio versus Santos Escobar could happen at WWE WrestleMania 40

Rey Mysterio versus Santos Escobar seems to be the direction for WrestleMania XL. The two superstars had previously clashed on the September 29, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The match saw Rey retain his United States Championship against Santos.

Given the bad blood that currently exists between the two men, Triple H might book a gimmick match between the two superstars at WrestleMania XL. The former team members could collide in a mask versus hair or a career versus control of LWO match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Check out the confirmed matches so far for WrestleMania XL below:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – World Heavyweight Championship match

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – WWE Women’s Championship match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Women’s World Championship match

WrestleMania 40 goes down on April 6 and 7. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

