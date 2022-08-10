Unmasked Rey Mysterio and former Champion seen with Ex-WWE star in heartwarming reunion 

Top WWE stars Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles were recently seen posing for a photo with former ring announcer Lillian Garcia.

Garcia worked on and off as WWE's lead ring announcer for almost 20 years, and during that time she established strong bonds with many of the company's on-screen talent.

Earlier this week, whilst waiting to board her flight at the airport, she ran into Styles and Mysterio who were on their way to Dubai.

"Such a nice surprise when I saw @ajstylesp1 walking towards me with a huge smile and @619iamlucha right behind him in disbelief! We hadn’t seen each other for a while so this reunion was so special!" H/T Instagram

Lillian Garcia's last appearance on WWE programming came in July 2019 on Monday Night RAW, where she made a special guest appearance.

Former WWE Champion praises Rey Mysterio's in-ring career

The company recently celebrated The Master of the 619's 20th anniversary in WWE, resulting in many stars of the past and present to pay tribute and comment on Rey's impact on the wrestling business.

Speaking to WWE Digital, John Cena stated that despite Mysterio's size, he has proven to be one of the greatest performers in the history of the industry.

"Rey was instrumental in working with me very early on in my career. Performers like Rey really molded the way that I perform today which is extremely improvisational and a lot based on how you feel." Cena added: "Rey's legacy in a few words - Impossible is nothing. By line-up standards, Rey Mysterio shouldn't exist and he's one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. Someone would look at Rey Mysterio and be like 'impossible'. To him it's just a word." H/T Sportskeeda

Despite approaching 50 years of age, Rey still performs on a weekly basis on Monday Night RAW alongside his son Dominik Mysterio.

