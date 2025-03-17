Rey Mysterio to appear without a mask on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring the possibility

Rey Mysterio is an actively wrestling WWE Hall of Famer. The superstar is very particular about concealing his face behind his mask like most masked lucha libre wrestlers. However, owing to a recent development, is there a chance that the LWO leader could appear without a mask tonight on RAW? Read on to find out.

Being a longtime babyface, Rey Mysterio often participates in several fan meet-and-greets organized by the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, however, he was spotted by a WWE Universe member in public, who shared a picture with him on her Instagram page. While she highlighted that this was her third meeting with the Hall of Famer, fans noticed that Mysterio was in the frame without his mask.

While this could incite curiosity over whether or not Mysterio would make an appearance without his mask, the answer to that would be no. The former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been spotted without his mask by fans several times before. However, he has always entered the arena and worked his promos and his matches with his mask on.

Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order have a new enemy

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee faced Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a Tornado Tag Team match. While the Madison Square Garden crowd was rooting for the LWO to win, an unidentified luchador attacked Lee and Mysterio. This cost the duo their match against The New Day, who used the opportunity to secure the win.

Initially, it was believed that Chad Gable was behind the mask. Especially since the luchador’s mask was styled like the American Flag, he used a delayed German Suplex on Mysterio, and he wore the same clothes as Gable that night. Moreover, the former Olympian also recently completed his quest of mastering lucha libre wrestling with the help of a secret master.

However, while Cathy Kelley was levying the accusation on the American Made leader in a backstage interview, security showed up with the real culprit.

So far, the identity of the man hasn’t been disclosed. However, fans are speculating that the attacker could be Rey Fenix finally making his WWE debut. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order.

