Rey Mysterio to bring back beloved WWE star after 84 days when he returns from his injury? Exploring the potential

Rey Mysterio has found himself some new enemies on WWE RAW lately in The New Day. Although The Latino World Order has his back, he can ask a former world champion to help better the odds against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Rey Mysterio has been The New Day's biggest enemy since they turned their backs on Big E. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have crossed paths with the Latino World Order frequently. Last week, The New Day attacked the Hall of Famer following an episode of WWE RAW, and LWO defended Mysterio's honor this week when the duo kept running their mouths. However, another star who Rey can ask for help is Big E.

Big E hasn't been seen on WWE television since December 4, 2024, when he was kicked out of The New Day by Xavier and Kofi. He has been present at the company's events since then and has been throwing shade at The New Day. While Rey bringing in E next week on the Monday show could get Woods and Kingston to back off, that might not happen if the former champion is still not medically cleared.

E last wrestled on the March 11, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown during a tag team match with Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the bout, Ridge botched a suplex that injured Big E. He hasn't wrestled since.

What angle did Vince Russo suggest for Big E and Rey Mysterio against The New Day on WWE RAW?

After the group kicked out E in December, he simply walked out while visibly dejected. As per Vince Russo, the Stamford-based promotion lost out on introducing a partner for the former WWE Champion.

In a past episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer noted that since E can't defend himself due to his broken neck, the company could have introduced another superstar who could defend E's honor. Although not mentioned, Rey Mysterio could have played this role, considering he was one of the first stars to confront the former Tag Team Champions.

"Big E broke a neck, can't work, all that stuff. You mean to tell me they couldn't come up with a storyline where somebody came to Big E's defense? Maybe he can't kick your butt, but I can. That's where I would have started because that's real life. You're going to bury this guy. He can't do anything physically but if I'm a buddy of his and I'm watching in the back, we're going to have an issue now. Bro, they didn't even do that."

It remains to be seen what will happen next between Rey Mysterio and The New Day on the Monday show.

