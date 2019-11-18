Is Rey Mysterio responsible for 10-year veteran asking to quit WWE?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 18 Nov 2019, 20:33 IST SHARE

Rey Mysterio

This week was not exactly been the best for WWE in terms of the backstage morale of the Superstars; as three talented performers have expressed their desire to leave the company this week.

While Oney Lorcan and Sin Cara have reportedly asked for their release, The Brian Kendrick also vented out on Twitter saying that he is going on an indefinite leave of absence. With the WWE roster stacked from top to bottom, it is not unfathomable that multiple Superstars are unhappy with their place on the card and are looking for greener pastures.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Sin Cara has been with the WWE for 10 years but has barely managed to make any impact. While some rumors stated that Cara may be in-line for a push after his return, that is clearly not how things panned out for the Luchador.

Some reports even suggest that WWE are considering granting Sin Cara his release as they don't believe he will join AEW. The former World Champion, Booker T stated on his podcast that Rey Mysterio could be unknowingly the reason behind Sin Cara wanting to leave:

Rey Mysterio kind of messed it up for so many guys. Not only can Rey Mysterio go out there and go, but Rey Mysterio is universal. Every fan around the world loves Rey Mysterio.

Booker T further added that unlike Rey Mysterio, the other masked guys don't have the ability to manipulate their body language to show their pain to the audience.

Is Rey Mysterio really responsible?

The Hall of Famer is correct in his statement that Rey Mysterio's shadow has managed to put a great deal of pressure on the luchadors who have followed as it is inevitable for them to be compared to the former WWE Champion.

Not only does this add pressure on the Superstar, but the audience also feels a bit underwhelmed if the said masked Luchador can not live up to the standards set by Rey Mysterio - which is almost next to impossible.

Also Read: Possible reason why WWE surprisingly removed The Miz from Universal Championship match

Now you can rate WWE matches on Sportskeeda!