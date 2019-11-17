Possible reason why WWE surprisingly removed The Miz from Universal Championship match

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 17 Nov 2019, 00:21 IST SHARE

The Miz

The Miz has been one of the topmost Superstars in WWE for a long time now. However, even though the Must-See Superstar is adored by the fans and has proven time and again why he deserves to be in the main event, he has been stuck in the mid-card for the past 6 years.

The Superstar, who boasts of never having been injured inside the ring, recently signed a new contract which has given hope to all his fans regarding a possible push in the future. However, it seems like the exact opposite has happened recently.

As per certain reports, The Miz was initially slated to be Bray Wyatt's opponent at Survivor Series but that was later changed, with Daniel Bryan taking his place. However, this was merely speculation and the match was never officially announced. Here is what Dave Meltzer had stated:

Daniel Bryan, I believe was going to be in the match with Roderick Strong and AJ [Styles], which would have been an absolutely incredible three-way. I just know that Nakamura was losing the title to someone.

A match, however, was announced between the A-Lister and The Fiend set to take place at Starrcade for the Universal Championship which has also surprisingly been scrapped. Now, Bray Wyatt will be facing Braun Strowman at Starrcade instead of The Miz.

Why did WWE cancel The Miz's match?

A big reason for The Miz being removed as the challenger for the Universal Championship could be that the company is trying to protect him for now. The A-Lister could be in line for a major push in the coming months and WWE could be trying to avoid having him face defeat at the hands of the Universal Champion.

So, an opponent like Daniel Bryan makes more sense for The Fiend as a loss at the hands of Wyatt will not hamper Bryan's current prospects.

The fact that The Miz has signed a new deal is also an indication that WWE must have planned some major things for the former WWE Champion.

Advertisement

Also Read: Why WWE must make Kevin Owens the new US Champion at Starrcade

Now you can rate WWE matches on Sportskeeda!