Why WWE must make Kevin Owens the new US Champion at Starrcade

The Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia has announced multiple matches for WWE Starrcade 2019, which takes place on December 1st.

The show will feature The Miz taking on Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, The New Day battling The Revival, as well as Braun Strowman taking on Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Handicap Match.

One of the more interesting matches that has been announced for the event is Kevin Owens vs United States Champion AJ Styles. 'The Prizefighter' has recently returned to action on Monday Night RAW after being away from television for quite some time.

Kevin Owens recently returned to join Seth Rollins and The Street Profits in a match against Imperium and has already joined Team RAW for the classic 5-on-5 Survivor Series match between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. AJ Styles, on the other hand, will be facing NXT's Roderick Strong and SmackDown's Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series.

While the two have their respective matches set for Survivor Series, the two former World Champions face each other in singles action at WWE Starrcade.

Why should Kevin Owens become the next US Champion?

Even though Kevin Owens has held almost every singles championships in WWE, it can be argued that his recent babyface run has been a bit underwhelming. The reason for that could be his lingering feud with Shane McMahon, which finally ended on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX when Owens 'fired' McMahon.

However, Owens has not done anything much of note since and it is imperative for the former Universal Champion to come back into the limelight, and what better way to do it than to become the new United States Champion.

Not only will a United States Championship victory instantly elevate Owens, but a prolonged program between Owens and Styles would be much better than Styles' current lackluster title reigns.

Starrcade will likely be a one-hour event on the WWE Network, and having a title change hands on the show could be a good way to bring in viewers and further prove that championships can very well change hands-on events other than RAW, SmackDown, or PPVs.

