The Fiend to face surprising opponent for the first time ever in WWE

16 Nov 2019

The Fiend

The Fiend Bray Wyatt has moved on from destroying Seth Rollins in the ring, and following his switch to SmackDown, has new targets in sight. The Fiend will face Daniel Bryan at this month's Survivor Series PPV, after attacking him last week on SmackDown, during WWE's tour of England.

And now, he could be facing yet another Superstar next month at WWE's Starrcade show, which will take place on December 1st.

Who will The Fiend face at Starrcade?

The Fiend was originally supposed to face The Miz at Starrcade, but WWE seems to have changed plans and inserted Braun Strowman in the match in place of The Miz. Strowman and The Fiend will battle it out inside a steel cage at the show. (H/T NODQ)

Strowman and Bray Wyatt have history, with both having been a part of The Wyatt Family previously. Wyatt was the leader of the faction and Strowman had yet to become the Superstar that he is today.

At Starrcade, Strowman and The Fiend will face off against each other for the first time ever, inside a steel cage.

Strowman was recently in a feud with boxer Tyson Fury which culminated in a match at Crown Jewel, where The Monster Among Men lost via countout.

The Fiend, meanwhile, won the Universal Championship from Rollins, and took the title to SmackDown. At this month's Survivor Series PPV, The Fiend will defend his title against Daniel Bryan.

