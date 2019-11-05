Rey Mysterio demolishes Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio assaults Brock Lesnar

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar was searching for Rey Mysterio. However, The Beast Incarnate might have got more than he bargained for. While searching for the Lucha legend, Lesnar was taken by surprise when Mysterio attacked him from behind and demolished him on the entrance ramp.

Brock Lesnar quits WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was not only successful in defending his WWE Championship on Crown Jewel, but he also demolished Cain Velasquez and established his dominance in their match by making him tap out.

After the match, Lesnar's assaults on Rey Mysterio and his son came back to haunt him, as Mysterio attacked the Beast with a steel chair. The assault was effective and saw Lesnar retreat to avoid further punishment.

On SmackDown, it was clear that Lesnar was furious and he was quitting WWE SmackDown to head over to RAW. His reasoning was simple. He simply wanted to get his hands on Mysterio and being on SmackDown without the Wild Card Rule was preventing him from doing it.

Rey Mysterio continues inflicting punishment on RAW

Brock Lesnar was on RAW tonight with one goal in mind — setting things straight by taking out Rey Mysterio. He went through the WWE backstage area assaulting Superstars and other members of the crew. He attacked Mike Rome, the in-ring announcer as well a person in a car.

Lesnar then made his way outside, where he asked the commentators where Mysterio was. Heyman threatened Jerry Lawler's life, bringing up the heart attack he had suffered, when Dio Madden got in the way, and took an F5 for his troubles.

Finally, Rey Mysterio appeared, attacking Lesnar from behind with a tapered iron pipe. Repeated shots to the back of Lesnar's leg saw The Beast in trouble and Mysterio did not let up.

He continued the assault until Lesnar was unable to get up and finally left him lying on the ramp.

Mysterio then went on to challenge Rey to a match at Survivor Series. Lesnar might be looking for revenge, but for the time being, Rey Mysterio has the definite upperhand. Survivor Series certainly promises to be interesting.

