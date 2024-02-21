Rey Mysterio to face former WWE champion in a Hair vs. Mask match before he retires? Exploring why it's likely

The year 2010 witnessed Rey Mysterio indulge in a feud with CM Punk. While the duo had many memorable encounters on premium live events, their most memorable match came at Overlimit when the luchador and Punk wrestled in a Straight Edge Society Pledge vs Hair Match.

At Overlimit, both men gave this match their best shot, but it was Mysterio who prevailed and shaved Punk's head. While this memory still lives in the minds of so many fans, there is a chance in the coming weeks Rey Mysterio might re-create this moment with a former champion.

The former champion in question is Dominik Mysterio. Recently, Dominik has been spotted growing his hair. While the reason behind the same isn't known, there are chances it could be for a potential Hair vs Mask match against Rey. Given Dom Dom isn't involved in a storyline as of now, this could be something WWE can look into.

While the angle is speculative, seeing Rey and Dominik Mysterio compete against each other one more time would be exciting. However, before that, it will be important to know when Rey will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE champion wants to beat Rey Mysterio for a unique WWE reality show

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest names on the current roster. Over the years, Mysterio has won several titles that have established himself as a legend. This is a major reason why many superstars from the current generation desire to work with the luchador.

Recently, Rhea Ripley spoke about an idea involving her and Rey Mysterio for a unique WWE reality show. During an appearance on the red carpet for the newly launched Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez, Ripley mentioned every episode of her reality show would involve Rey getting beaten up. She said:

"It would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey's house just to beat the living c**p out of him, to be completely honest. It'd be amazing... I'll watch it. I love it. Get that deadbeat dad," said Ripley.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been inseparable. It will be interesting to see how their bond continues to grow leading up to WrestleMania 40.

