Rey Mysterio to be kicked out of the LWO and replaced by debuting WWE star at Fastlane? Exploring the possibility

Rey Mysterio will team up with two of his buddies from the Latino World Order to take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane. As Mysterio might turn to his new family for support at the PLE, that very family might end up stabbing him in the back.

Recently, Mysterio went down to NXT when upcoming superstar Dragon Lee was in matches with Dominik Mysterio. During this time, The Master of the 619 called Lee the future of Lucha Libre. As Rey has blind faith in the NXT star as a person and performer, this could be the point that takes him out of the LWO.

Last week on SmackDown, we saw Dragon Lee in the crowd watching the show. He could also be a guest at WWE Fastlane to watch the Latino stable take on Lashley and The Street Profits.

If LWO loses to The Street Profits, that could be the perfect opportunity to strike and remove Mysterio from the group. Santos Escobar's spotlight also got a bit stolen since Rey Mysterio replaced him in the United States Championship match.

Zelina Vega and the others in the group have also been sidelined. This could be the major motivation for them to turn on Mysterio and bring in Dragon Lee.

Rey Mysterio reveals his post-WWE plans

Rey Mysterio is currently 48 years old; it is difficult to believe so. However, just like every other current-day veteran, Mysterio is now looking at things to do once he is done with WWE.

While speaking to Kevin Hart on Cold as Balls, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his post-retirement plans. Rey Mysterio claimed he will spend time with his wife, as he owes her for the many sacrifices she has made for him.

"I think more than anything is to give some time back to my wife," Rey replied. "[She] has put her career on the line and her time to raise two kids to support me, to let me pursue my dream to wrestle. My lifetime, I just want to be able to enjoy and share it with her."

Mysterio's wife, Angie, sacrificed her promising medical career to take to support her husband and family. She also helped Rey Mysterio financially when he could not provide at the time. Angie deserves equal credit for her husband's success because she helped him become who he is today.

