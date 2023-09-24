Rey Mysterio to lose his title to 33-year-old in 2024? Hint: Not Santos Escobar

Rey Mysterio is seemingly enjoying his last title run in his illustrious and venerated WWE career. However, the United States Championship that he currently holds will eventually change hands at some point, and that could possibly be at Elimination Chamber next year.

While many believe Santos Escobar could be a viable name to take that gold off the Hall of Famer, WWE might have other plans. The superstar who could be the one to defeat Rey Mysterio and win the United States title is none other than Grayson Waller.

There is no doubt that WWE envisions massive things for The Aussie Icon and is seemingly building him up as one of the biggest stars on SmackDown. It is conspicuous, as Grayson Waller just debuted on the main roster and has already been part of some iconic moments.

From sharing the ring with John Cena to having his main roster debut against Edge, Waller has been receiving a fair share of the spotlight on SmackDown. With Elimination Chamber 2024 taking place in Australia, Waller will possibly receive the biggest moment of his career in his home country.

The 33-year-old is yet to win a title on the main roster. Therefore, defeating a legend like Rey Mysterio to win the US title at the February spectacle will catapult his career significantly and launch him onto the path of stardom.

Dream matches Rey Mysterio can have during his United States title run

There is a long list of dream opponents for the legendary luchador, one of which could be NXT superstar Dragon Lee. The latter is following in the footsteps of Mysterio and is carrying forward the legacy of lucha libre in WWE.

Therefore, Dragon Lee vs. Rey Mysterio is a dream feud that could feature the US title during Mysterio's run as the champion. The two masked superstars have the ability to deliver a spectacular match as they have similar high-octane wrestling styles.

One of the other matches that could steal the show is a bout against Ricochet. The two high-flying superstars can deliver a jaw-dropping performance, which many would consider a dream bout.

Both superstars can clash for the United States title at some point this year in WWE. Finally, one of the other dream matches that many fans could see for the US title is Rey Mysterio vs. Carmelo Hayes.

There's no doubt that Hayes is one of the finest in-ring competitors in NXT, and this clash could deliver fireworks. The prospect of it happening is quite likely, and the two superstars could deliver a breathtaking match.

